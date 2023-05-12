CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.21. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

CanAsia Energy Trading Up 23.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

Get CanAsia Energy alerts:

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.