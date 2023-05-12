Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to “Buy” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CM opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

