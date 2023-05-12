Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) from a tender rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of CF opened at C$9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$926.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.75. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$11.80.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$382.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.30 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.1538462 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.96%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

