Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,656. Cameco has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Cameco by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after buying an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

