Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Up 121.6% in April

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Calyxt Stock Performance

Shares of CLXT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,892. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 259.69% and a negative net margin of 9,979.64%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calyxt

About Calyxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 2,715.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

