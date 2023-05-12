Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 742.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

