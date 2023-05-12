Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.93.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CLMT stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 742.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
