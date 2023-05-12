Calian Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CGY traded up C$2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791. The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.24 million, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$52.70 and a twelve month high of C$72.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$63.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.95 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.1268803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

