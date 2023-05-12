Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.62.

CZR stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,676,000 after buying an additional 224,057 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after acquiring an additional 148,184 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

