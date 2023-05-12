CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 200.5% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,232.0 days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF remained flat at $26.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG engages in the lease, management, and development of office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Austria, Germany, Eastern Europe Core Regions, Europe Other Regions, and Holding. The Eastern Europe Core Region segment consists of Hungary, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

