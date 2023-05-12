C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.84) Per Share

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.84) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.81). The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.10) EPS.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 482.83%.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

CCCC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.11. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

