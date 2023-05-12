Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,291.12

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,291.12 ($28.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,541.52 ($32.07). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,518 ($31.77), with a volume of 864,053 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.74) to GBX 2,200 ($27.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.33) to GBX 2,360 ($29.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.24) to GBX 2,250 ($28.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,148 ($27.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,492.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,294.23. The stock has a market cap of £9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,358.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

