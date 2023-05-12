BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Acquires 1,970 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $33,194.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,413,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,523,136.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BRT opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRT shares. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 57,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 282,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

