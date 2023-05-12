Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPYPO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

