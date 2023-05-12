Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPOGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPYPO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.