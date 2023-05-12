Brokerages Set TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Target Price at $17.33

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
TuSimple Stock Performance
Shares of TSP opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.91. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
