Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target at $253.38

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. NICE has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.03 and a 200-day moving average of $203.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 9.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.