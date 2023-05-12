Brokerages Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target at $6.67

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

DBVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.85 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $348.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of ($1.30) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. Analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.