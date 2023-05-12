Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $24.27

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,125,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,483,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,987 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.