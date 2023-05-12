Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) PT at $70.67

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Citigroup upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

BL stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in BlackLine by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackLine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

