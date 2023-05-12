Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $30.13

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

AGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,103. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

agilon health Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of agilon health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in agilon health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

AGL opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.