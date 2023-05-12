Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $30.13

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
AGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,103. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of agilon health
agilon health Stock Performance
AGL opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.
About agilon health
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on agilon health (AGL)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.