British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,355,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 4,006,518 shares.The stock last traded at $33.61 and had previously closed at $34.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,942,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
