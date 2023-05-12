British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,355,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 4,006,518 shares.The stock last traded at $33.61 and had previously closed at $34.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,942,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.