Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

