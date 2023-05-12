Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in April

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
Shares of BONXF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.
About Bonterra Resources
