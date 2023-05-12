Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in April

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

Shares of BONXF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

