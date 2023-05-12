BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

Further Reading

