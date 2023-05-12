Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$75.50 at Desjardins

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BOWFF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. 5,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 82.87%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.