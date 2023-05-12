BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading 0% Higher

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.06 and last traded at $49.06. 2,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.23% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

