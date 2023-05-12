BMO Capital Markets Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$4.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ESI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.90.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.37. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.56 million, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$467.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$460.40 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4278523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

