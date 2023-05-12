BMO Capital Markets Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $133.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

CE opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

