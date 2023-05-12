Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the April 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 5,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

