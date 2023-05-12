Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the April 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 5,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.38.
