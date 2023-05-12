BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.31

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.31 and traded as high as $76.63. BlueLinx shares last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 77,918 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlueLinx Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $847.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

