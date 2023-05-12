Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OWL. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.89.

NYSE OWL opened at $10.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,601.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

