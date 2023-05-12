Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Down 82.1% in April

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,465,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,177,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,061,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,689,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Blue Ocean Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,276. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

