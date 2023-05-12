Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.15

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.80. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 5,344 shares trading hands.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

