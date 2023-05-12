bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Update

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

bleuacacia Trading Down 0.1 %

BLEU stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. bleuacacia has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in bleuacacia by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

