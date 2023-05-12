BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
BME traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.59. 15,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $45.50.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
