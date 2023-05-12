BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 40.7% in April

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $12.79.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.1116 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.