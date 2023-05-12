BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 40.7% in April

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.1116 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

