BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $60.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.90.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $53.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $147,148.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,683.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

