Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the April 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 382.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDIMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $65.56 million during the quarter.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

