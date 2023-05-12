BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BJRI. Stephens raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CL King raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 474,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,471. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $705.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,340,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

