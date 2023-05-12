Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $5.79. 30,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 83,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $625.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of -0.08.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.