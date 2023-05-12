Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.21

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.21 and traded as high as C$8.65. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 55,806 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$455.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of C$657.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0387879 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Stories

