Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRDF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.