Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIR opened at C$7.40 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.28). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of C$320.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.4695009 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have commented on BIR shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$164,000.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

