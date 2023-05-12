Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BNET traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 6,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,482. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

