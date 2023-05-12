Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Up 0.6 %

BPTH opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

