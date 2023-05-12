BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. 695,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,119. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.85) to GBX 2,900 ($36.59) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

