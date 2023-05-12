B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Down 6.7%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 912,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,083,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $986.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -172.73%.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

