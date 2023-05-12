Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. 32 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.
