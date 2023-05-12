Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 1211684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $690.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

