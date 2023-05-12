Berenberg Bank Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($27.76) to GBX 2,700 ($34.07) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.69) to GBX 2,870 ($36.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($32.47) to GBX 2,661 ($33.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.85) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.39) to GBX 2,330 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($33.56) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,656 ($33.51).

BWY stock traded up GBX 44 ($0.56) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,446 ($30.86). The stock had a trading volume of 138,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,562. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 1,572 ($19.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,484 ($31.34). The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,368.72, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,102.67.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

