BCK Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up 4.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.